Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.
Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Company Profile
Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
