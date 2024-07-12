Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 944,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Silverback Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $400.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

