Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Shares Up 0.5%

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.95). Approximately 210,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,268,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.94).
Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £421.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.53.
About Gresham House Energy Storage
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
