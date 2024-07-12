Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Progressive Care Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.12.

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; tele-pharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and medication adherence packaging and contracted pharmacy services.

