Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.31) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 151 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 155 ($1.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,677.78 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £2,050.65 ($2,626.68). Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

