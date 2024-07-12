Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. 153,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 160,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

