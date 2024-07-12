Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 5,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 9.13%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

