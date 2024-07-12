Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 5,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.
Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 9.13%.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend
Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-Southern Bancorp
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.