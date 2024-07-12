Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Trainline Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

