Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Stock Price Up 1%

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.14. Approximately 130,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 300,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins cut shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$717.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 154.30% and a return on equity of 58.05%. Research analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3500432 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

