East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 183,216 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 67,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

