Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Trading Up 0.6%

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.69 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.89). Approximately 178,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 90,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.88).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.01. The company has a market cap of £55.87 million, a PE ratio of 2,313.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Alternative Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.