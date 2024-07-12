SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.44. SCWorx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Get SCWorx alerts:

About SCWorx

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.