SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SCWorx Stock Performance
NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.44. SCWorx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.
About SCWorx
