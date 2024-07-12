US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 1,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 139,063 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XBIL opened at $49.97 on Friday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2186 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

