MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 95.4% in June

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 1.5 %
YGMZ opened at $1.63 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.
MingZhu Logistics Company Profile
