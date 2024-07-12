MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 95.4% in June

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 1.5 %

YGMZ opened at $1.63 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

