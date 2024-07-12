Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Declines By 33.3%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WTMA stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTMA. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

