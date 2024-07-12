Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Up 1,082.1% in June

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 1,082.1% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up 0.6% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.6417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

