Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Exagen Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Exagen has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Exagen had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exagen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

In related news, CEO John Aballi bought 40,401 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $77,569.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $77,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exagen stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of Exagen worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exagen

About Exagen

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.