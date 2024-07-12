Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expands By 212.3%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, an increase of 212.3% from the June 15th total of 52,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Yatra Online Price Performance

YTRA stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.24. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.