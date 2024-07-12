Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Short Interest Up 296.0% in June

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 296.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance

ZLS stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zalatoris II Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLS. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 76.7% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 545,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 236,792 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,460,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,678,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

