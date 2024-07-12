XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 47.4% in June

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMA stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.