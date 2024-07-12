KeyCorp Comments on Helios Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Helios Technologies in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

