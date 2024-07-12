William Blair Comments on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.58. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.22 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GWW. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1 %

GWW stock opened at $904.09 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $923.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $930.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

