FY2024 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

