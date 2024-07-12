Brokers Issue Forecasts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$6.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$993.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -89.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

