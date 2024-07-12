FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6 %
WPM stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after buying an additional 272,918 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,481,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
