Brokers Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

WPM stock opened at C$80.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$81.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business had revenue of C$400.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.32 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.64, for a total value of C$1,264,560.00. In related news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.64, for a total value of C$1,264,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,660 shares of company stock worth $11,281,465. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.02%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

