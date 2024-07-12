Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) PT Lowered to GBX 95

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
Deltic Energy Stock Down 5.8 %
DELT stock opened at GBX 10.60 ($0.14) on Wednesday. Deltic Energy has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £9.87 million, a PE ratio of -353.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.52.
About Deltic Energy
