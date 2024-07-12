Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) PT Lowered to GBX 95

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Deltic Energy Stock Down 5.8 %

DELT stock opened at GBX 10.60 ($0.14) on Wednesday. Deltic Energy has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £9.87 million, a PE ratio of -353.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.52.

About Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

