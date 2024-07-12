Cormark Boosts Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target to C$2.00

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cormark from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Montage Gold

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MAU stock opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$411.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.