Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Gatos Silver traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 93436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.86 million, a PE ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

