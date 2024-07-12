Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $462.00 to $512.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $448.48 and last traded at $446.92, with a volume of 65940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.74.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.32.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

