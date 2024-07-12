Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Set at C$59.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$59.00 target price by BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AIF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

TSE:AIF opened at C$54.91 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.41.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

