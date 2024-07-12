Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) PT Lowered to $5.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 5.5 %

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 40,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,993.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares in the company, valued at $690,151.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

