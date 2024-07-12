Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.29.

CG stock opened at C$9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.22.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $105,101. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

