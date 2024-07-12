Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $173.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $148.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.