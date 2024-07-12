Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.