Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

OSK stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

