Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $132.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.38.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,715 shares of company stock worth $312,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.