Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,042,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $203,034,000 after buying an additional 584,979 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

