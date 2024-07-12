Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The stock traded as high as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 77999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 4.8 %

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$211,505.76. Insiders have sold 114,800 shares of company stock valued at $626,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.55.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

