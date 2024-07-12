Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 12.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $618.04 million, a PE ratio of 393.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.