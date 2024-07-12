Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $386.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $379.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.02. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

