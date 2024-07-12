Reviewing YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for YY Group and Kelly Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kelly Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kelly Services has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.36%. Given Kelly Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kelly Services is more favorable than YY Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

76.3% of Kelly Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Kelly Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares YY Group and Kelly Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Group N/A N/A N/A Kelly Services 1.11% 6.87% 3.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YY Group and Kelly Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Group $31.77 million 0.98 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Kelly Services $4.84 billion 0.15 $36.40 million $1.39 15.08

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Summary

Kelly Services beats YY Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions. The Science, Engineering & Technology segment offers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services in the areas of science and clinical research, engineering, technology, and telecommunications specialties. The Education segment provides staffing, permanent placement, and executive search services to pre-K-12 school districts and education organizations. The Outsourcing & Consulting segment offers managed service provider, recruitment process outsourcing, payroll process outsourcing, and executive coaching programs to customers on a global basis that includes its RocketPower brand. The International segment provides staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and permanent placement services. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Russia, Italy, rest of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

