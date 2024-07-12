Analyzing Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullinan Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Therapeutics $18.94 million 49.23 -$153.16 million ($3.13) -5.17 Twist Bioscience $277.49 million 11.01 -$204.62 million ($3.36) -15.62

Cullinan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.3% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cullinan Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Therapeutics N/A -28.65% -27.14% Twist Bioscience -69.24% -31.61% -25.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cullinan Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 0 0 8 0 3.00

Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.78%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $49.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.20%. Given Cullinan Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cullinan Therapeutics is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

Cullinan Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cullinan Therapeutics beats Twist Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company's development products comprise CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It has license and collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies; Harbour BioMed US Inc. for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of CLN-418; and co-development agreement with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop Zipalertinib. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Cullinan Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2024. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.