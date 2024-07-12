Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $28.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 205,671 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

