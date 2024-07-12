Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT at $16.69

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.
A number of research firms have commented on DNUT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.
NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.85%.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.
