Brokerages Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT at C$3.14

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$222.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

