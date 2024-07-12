Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of TITN opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

