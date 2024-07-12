Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $236.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,623,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $96,655,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.79 and a 200-day moving average of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $143.35 and a 52 week high of $221.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

