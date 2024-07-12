Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

RYN opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 488.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

