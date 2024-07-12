QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.07.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 808,771 shares of company stock worth $27,677,253. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after buying an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after buying an additional 76,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

